Los Angeles County residents can once again conveniently recycle their Christmas trees this year. Most areas throughout the County provide curbside recycling services and/or drop-off sites, where trees can be recycled. Please click the links below for details and information regarding Holiday tree recycling:
For additional information regarding Christmas tree recycling programs in the GDDs or unincorporated communities and to learn more about the County of Los Angeles Environmental Programs, please call 1(888)CLEAN LA between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Thursday.

Learn how to reduce waste this holiday season by visiting our Helpful Holiday Hints for Waste Reduction.
